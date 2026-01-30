Report: Bills to hire Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator

The Bills have found a key assistant for new head coach Joe Brady.

Per Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, Buffalo is hiring Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator.

Rodgers, 48, is a longtime special teams coordinator and had been with the Cardinals since 2018. He served in the role under former head coaches Steve Wilks, Kliff Kingsbury, and Jonathan Gannon.

Rodgers has also been the special teams coordinator for the Panthers, Broncos, and Bears since 2010.

Rodgers replaces Chris Tabor, who signed on to become the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator after the Bills fired Sean McDermott earlier this month.