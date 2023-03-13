 Skip navigation
Report: Brandon Facyson returning to Raiders after one season with Colts

  
Published March 13, 2023 03:06 PM
March 13, 2023 01:57 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down reports that the Raiders are signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal and discuss what this means for Aaron Rodgers.

Free agent defensive back Brandon Facyson is returning to the Raiders after one season in Indianapolis. The sides agreed to terms Monday, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Facyson, 28, played for the Raiders in 2021, playing 12 games with nine starts. He totaled 55 tackles, an interception and 13 pass breakups.

Facyson signed a one-year, $3.84 million deal with the Colts a year ago, following defensive backs coach Ron Milus and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley from Las Vegas. The Colts, though, had a coaching change this offseason.

With the Colts last season, Facyson played 16 games but started only four. He recorded 28 tackles and six pass breakups, while playing 455 defensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

Facyson spent his first three seasons with the Chargers.