 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos designating Dre Greenlaw as a post-June 1 cut

  
Published March 10, 2026 05:55 PM

The Broncos have not released linebacker Dre Greenlaw. They instead will wait until the new league year so they can designate him as a post-June 1 cut, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

The Broncos will save $8.19 million this year, rather than $6.023 million, and taking a $2.166 million dead cap hit instead of $4.33 million. They will have another $2.164 million in dead money for 2027.

Greenlaw signed a three-year contract last March and was scheduled to make $7.47 million this season.

He dealt with a quad injury early in the 2025 season and missed another game due to a suspension. He had 43 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in eight regular-season appearances.

The Broncos re-signed linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton.