Report: Broncos designating Dre Greenlaw as a post-June 1 cut

The Broncos have not released linebacker Dre Greenlaw. They instead will wait until the new league year so they can designate him as a post-June 1 cut, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

The Broncos will save $8.19 million this year, rather than $6.023 million, and taking a $2.166 million dead cap hit instead of $4.33 million. They will have another $2.164 million in dead money for 2027.

Greenlaw signed a three-year contract last March and was scheduled to make $7.47 million this season.

He dealt with a quad injury early in the 2025 season and missed another game due to a suspension. He had 43 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in eight regular-season appearances.

The Broncos re-signed linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton.