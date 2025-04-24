 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos have taken calls from teams about 20th overall pick

  
Published April 24, 2025

The Broncos are set to pick one spot before the Steelers in the first round of the draft on Thursday night and that arrangement is reportedly generating trade interest from other teams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have been fielding calls about the 20th overall pick ahead of the start of the first round.

Given the Steelers’ uncertain quarterback situation, the implication to that report is that teams are trying to jump ahead of Pittsburgh in order to land a player at that position. That could mean a team moving up in the first round or it could mean a team moving back into the first round after making a pick earlier in the evening.

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on their roster and they’ve met with free agent Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers has not appeared to be in any hurry to decide about playing in Pittsburgh or anywhere else. They are the betting favorites to end up with former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, although former Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart’s name has also come up as a first-round possibility.

The Broncos landed their quarterback when they took Bo Nix in the first round last year and they currently have seven picks in their pocket for this year’s draft.