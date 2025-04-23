The Shedeur Sanders betting odds show the wide range of possible outcomes

When it comes to the pre-draft process, it’s unclear what the betting odds mean. Still, legalized wagering has helped provide an extra layer of information, and intrigue, when it comes to figuring out who goes where and when.

As noted earlier, the Steelers have supplanted the Saints as the betting favorites for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. (As to the Saints, Sanders has slipped to 12-1, behind quarterback Jaxson Dart at 10-1.) Pittsburgh, which holds the 21st overall pick, is currently +170 to take Sanders.

The next two teams will raise eyebrows.

The Browns are +215, and the Giants are +225. While that could happen in round two or, if either trades up, the bottom of round one, it’s still possible that Sanders lands at either place with the second or third overall pick, respectively.

It’s hard to imagine the Browns doing it at No. 2. It’s even harder to envision the Giants putting Sanders on the card at No. 3. If it happens in either spot, it would be an ownership-driven move.

While that currently seems unlikely, former Giants assistant, former Panthers head coach, and current Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule says he’d bring Sanders to New York.

“I would take him No. 3 overall,” Rhule told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “Without a question.”

Giants co-owner John Mara was interested in hiring Rhule, before Panthers owner David Tepper blew out the entry-level salary curve to hire Rhule. Will Rhule’s opinion sway Mara?

Another possibility that can’t be ruled out is an unexpected team lying in wait for the chance to get Sanders, and possibly considering a trade up to snatch him. Again, it would be driven by an owner — especially if the owner is eyeing the possibility of eventually hiring Deion Sanders to coach the team.

Deion told PFT Live in the days preceding the Super Bowl that he’d only coach in the NFL if he was coaching his son. That’s enough to scare away any coach who fears that embracing Shedeur amounts to signing his eventual pink slip.

It would help explain the widespread, but entirely anonymous, criticism of Shedeur in the run-up to the draft. All coaching staffs who fear losing their jobs to Deion have a clear incentive to knock Shedeur.

Still, if there’s an owner that sees the financial benefit of having a team that is instantly more interesting, and more profitable, if Deion is the head coach, that owner could be waiting for the right moment to issue the directive to go get Shedeur.

That’s the wrinkle that cannot be overlooked. Is there an owner out there who views drafting Shedeur as the first step in a father-son package deal? There’s no reason to publicize the possibility, internally or externally. It’s simply something that will have to play out, possibly sparking a surprise that would be even bigger than last year’s decision by the Falcons to ignore a $100 million commitment to Kirk Cousins and to pick Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection.