Odds continue to suggest a Shedeur Sanders slide, with Steelers now favored to draft him

For most of the 2024 college football season, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Now it appears he could fall all the way to the Steelers at No. 21. Or perhaps even further than that.

The Steelers are now the favorites to draft Sanders at DraftKings, FanDuel, and other sports books. And they might not have to trade up to get him, as Sanders is now a +320 underdog to go in the Top 10.

Could Sanders fall even further than No. 21? It’s possible, if the Steelers aren’t high on him. In fact, there’s an increasing number of bets on Sanders falling all the way out of the first round: At ESPN Bet, Sanders’ odds of going in the second round moved to -120 this morning.

It still seems unlikely that Sanders, a potential franchise quarterback, wouldn’t hear his name called on Thursday night. If Sanders starts to fall, a team that passed on him early in the first round would likely try to trade back up into the first round to take him.

But the mere fact that some people think it’s a good bet to wager on Sanders going in the second round says a lot about how much the perceptions about him have changed since the last time he played football.