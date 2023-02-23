 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos hire Michael Wilhoite as outside linebackers coach

  
Published February 23, 2023 04:48 PM
The Broncos are hiring Michael Wilhoite as their outside linebackers coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Greg Manusky will coach Denver’s inside linebackers.

Wilhoite coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2019-20 before spending the past two seasons in Los Angeles as the Chargers’ linebackers coach.

He is a former NFL linebacker, who spent five of his six NFL seasons playing for the 49ers. His career ended after the 2017 season with Seattle.

Two years later, Wilhoite began his coaching career under Payton, and now he is reuniting with him in Denver.