Report: Browns are still likely to search for a veteran quarterback

The Browns made a quarterback move today, via a trade that brought Kenny Pickett to Cleveland in exchange for 2023 fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. They’re quite possibly not done.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns remain likely to look for a veteran quarterback who will serve as a “bridge” option until a rookie is ready. Pickett, per Cabot, is there “to compete.”

Pickett fits one important factor for the Browns. He’s cheap. His base salary for 2025 is $2.623 million.

As mentioned Sunday, one name to watch is Carson Wentz. He also will be cheap. Which is critical for the Browns, as they continue to deal with the mess they made when giving Deshaun Watson a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract in 2022.