 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns are still likely to search for a veteran quarterback

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:05 PM

The Browns made a quarterback move today, via a trade that brought Kenny Pickett to Cleveland in exchange for 2023 fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. They’re quite possibly not done.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns remain likely to look for a veteran quarterback who will serve as a “bridge” option until a rookie is ready. Pickett, per Cabot, is there “to compete.”

Pickett fits one important factor for the Browns. He’s cheap. His base salary for 2025 is $2.623 million.

As mentioned Sunday, one name to watch is Carson Wentz. He also will be cheap. Which is critical for the Browns, as they continue to deal with the mess they made when giving Deshaun Watson a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract in 2022.