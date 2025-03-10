With Myles Garrett staying, what will the Browns do for a quarterback?

Three years ago, the Browns broke the bank to get Deshaun Watson in the fold. On Sunday, they broke the bank to keep Myles Garrett around.

Now that Garrett will be staying, what will the Browns do for a quarterback?

Even though Watson will be under contract through 2025 and possibly 2026, he won’t play this year. They need someone. Whether via free agency, the draft, or a trade, one or more moves are inevitable.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently looked at the various veteran options. Ten viable options names landed on the list..

One of the most intriguing possibilities is Joe Flacco. He joined the team during the 2023 season, fueled a playoff run, won Comeback Player of the Year, and then didn’t get an offer for 2024.

The reason was obvious. With both Watson and Flacco on the roster, the fans would have clamored for Flacco — especially when Watson’s struggles continued. With Watson on the shelf the coming season, the Browns could re-sign Flacco and make him QB1.

Sure, he’s 40. But he can still play. And with so many cap dollars devoted to Deshaun, Flacco could be had for a low investment.

Cost becomes a key here. Some of the Browns’ options would be too pricey. They might be inclined to opt for a lower-rent rental for the coming season.

That’s why we were surprised but not shocked to hear earlier today that Carson Wentz could emerge as Cleveland’s choice. Nine years after they traded the ability to draft him with the second overall selection to the Eagles, the Browns could get him at a bargain-basement rate.

They could pair him with a rookie, especially since the Browns once again hold the second overall pick in the draft. While Miami’s Cam Ward might be long gone at pick No. 1, trading up one spot isn’t a ridiculous proposition. If they think Ward can finally be the last new name for a while on that never ending jersey.

Answers are likely coming soon. Very soon. Still, there’s no easy fix for the fracture the Browns created when giving up three first-round picks and more, along with $230 million fully guaranteed, to get Watson in 2022.