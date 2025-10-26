Report: Browns LB Carson Schwesinger believed to have a high-ankle sprain

The Browns are bracing to be without rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger for a while.

Schwesinger left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is believed to be a high-ankle sprain.

Schwesinger, who left the locker room wearing a walking boot, will go for an MRI to confirm that diagnosis. If it stands, he will likely miss some time as he recovers from the injury.

The second-round pick had five tackles and an interception before Sunday’s injury. He had 59 tackles and a sack in the first seven weeks of the season.