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Report: Browns, Myles Garrett agree to modified language in his contract

  
Published March 25, 2026 05:31 PM

The Browns and Myles Garrett have agreed to modified language in his contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The All-Pro edge rusher agreed to a four-year contract extension last March, and it became official Tuesday.

The deal previously called for option bonuses in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year. The 15th day of the 2026 league year is today. That date has now been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year.

The benefit to Garrett is the deal now has $8 million of his base salary in 2029 and 2030 moved into roster bonuses early in each league year, and the amended deal gives the Browns more flexibility to create additional cap space each year.

Garrett, 30, won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for a second time after setting the single-season sacks record with 23 last season.