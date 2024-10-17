 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Browns to forgo stadium renovation, pursue new domed stadium near airport

  
Published October 17, 2024 02:22 PM

The Browns have decided where they’d like to play their future home games — and it’s not on the shores of Lake Erie.

Per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Browns have elected to forgo a renovation of their current stadium to pursue a dome near Cleveland Hopkins airport in Brook Park.

The franchise revealed its plans for the domed stadium in August, though at that time, the club noted renovating the current downtown stadium was a possibility. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had offered the Browns $461 million in funding for a renovation of the venue now known as Huntington Bank Field. But Ruiter reports that funding plan would not be enough to cover the stadium’s renovation needs over a 30-year lease.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and chief operating officer David Jenkins informed Bibb of the team’s decision to pursue a dome on Sept. 9.

Cleveland City Hall is expected to make an official announcement regarding the team’s stadium plans on Thursday afternoon.

The Browns have played downtown on the lakefront for their entire history — first at Cleveland Municipal Stadium from 1946-1995 and then at Huntington Bank Field since the franchise’s return in 1999.

But building a dome would allow Cleveland to pursue more marquee events such as concert tours, an NCAA Men’s Final Four, and the Big Ten championship game — if not a Super Bowl.

The Browns’ dome proposal includes $1.2 billion plus cost overruns to be paid by the Haslam Sports Group, with the remaining $1.2 billion to be covered by state, county, and local municipalities.