Report: Bucs retain Chase Edmonds on a one-year deal

The Bucs are keeping another one of their offensive players.

Running back Chase Edmonds will re-sign with the team on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edmonds spent last season as the backup to Rachaad White, playing 13 games and totaling 63 touches for 257 yards.

Edmonds, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2018, and he spent four years in Arizona. He also has played for the Broncos and Dolphins.

In six seasons, he has totaled 608 touches for 3,131 yards and 17 touchdowns.