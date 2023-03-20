Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed for less with Lions than he could have gotten from Eagles

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed for less with Lions than he could have gotten from Eagles

  
Published March 20, 2023 05:25 AM
nbc_pft_gardnerjohnson_230320
March 20, 2023 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports C.J. Gardner-Johnson is heading to Detroit on a one-year deal and explore how he’s an organic fit to the Lions’ mentality and will fit the team’s needs.

On Sunday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- one of the top available free agents this year -- accepted a one-year contract with the Lions. Could Gardner-Johnson have remained with the Eagles?

Apparently, yes.

Here’s a tweet from Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia: “I’m told the Eagles did indeed make an offer at the start of free agency, but it wasn’t what C.J. wanted, and he turned it down, and by the time he realized he had misjudged the market, the Eagles had moved onto other priorities. So he signed for less with Detroit .”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer made a similar observation . The Eagles made a multi-year offer. Gardner-Johnson wanted more. The Eagles allocated their resources toward re-signing cornerback James Bradberry and working out a new deal with cornerback Darius Slay.

The Eagles will undoubtedly tiptoe around the situation. But, yes, this is what happens when a top free agent ends up taking a one-year deal. He passed on one or more multi-year offers when he expected more, one or more teams burned through their budgets on other players, and by the end of the first week of free agency, the money that previously was on the table is gone forever.

The Eagles might not be the only team that offered Gardner-Johnson more on a long-term deal than what he accepted from the Lions. Regardless, Gardner-Johnson is hardly the first , and hardly the last, to want more than the market would bear, and to eventually settle for something far less than he wanted on a one-year deal that gives him a chance to accept the best long-term offer a team will make in 2024.