Report: Cardinals agree to terms with DeeJay Dallas

The Cardinals agreed to terms with running back DeeJay Dallas, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Dallas appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2023 but only saw 16 touches, including 10 carries for 36 yards behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

He has never surpassed 35 carries in a single season.

He is a core special teams player, though, having played 949 special teams snaps and 599 offensive snaps in his career. That includes 96 offensive snaps in 2023 and 286 special teams snaps.

He averaged 10.6 yards per return on 25 punt returns last season and 25.9 yards per return on 17 kickoff returns last season.

Dallas, who entered the league with the Seahawks as a fourth-round pick in 2020, will add depth behind James Conner, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado.