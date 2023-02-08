 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals don’t plan to hire head coach until after Super Bowl

  
Published February 8, 2023 01:13 PM
nbc_pft_cardinalshcsearch_230206
February 6, 2023 02:44 PM
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons compare whether Brian Flores, Mike Kafka or Lou Anarumo would bring the most to the Cardinals as head coach.

It’s apparently going to take a little while longer for the proverbial white smoke to emerge from the Cardinals’ facility.

Arizona does not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were apparently down to three finalists in Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, and Lou Anarumo. But Flores decided that he did not want to wait around only to lose out on the job, instead electing to become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

As of now, Kafka remains the Giants offensive coordinator and Anarumo the Bengals defensive coordinator.

By waiting until after the Super Bowl, the Cardinals may interview coaches who are involved in Sunday’s game. Arizona has not been connected to Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for that matter. But with new G.M. Monti Ossenfort now in place, that could change.

The Colts also are still without a head coach. Owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Tuesday that his club’s final decision on a head coach was coming in days, not hours .