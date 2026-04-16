 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jlove_260416.jpg
Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
nbc_pft_bryce_young_260416.jpg
How can Panthers build around Young?
nbc_pft_nfl_refs_260416.jpg
NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jlove_260416.jpg
Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
nbc_pft_bryce_young_260416.jpg
How can Panthers build around Young?
nbc_pft_nfl_refs_260416.jpg
NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cardinals exercise Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

  
Published April 16, 2026 03:06 PM

Though they have a new head coach, the Cardinals are not planning to have a new left tackle anytime soon.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Arizona has exercised its fifth-year option on Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson is now set to make a little over $19 million guaranteed for the 2027 season.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Johnson has started every one of his 43 appearances over the last three seasons. In 2025, he stated 12 games due to a knee injury.

Johnson is extension eligible, having completed his third season. It stands to reason that the Cardinals would like to get a second contract with him done sooner than later.