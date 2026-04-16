Report: Cardinals exercise Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

Though they have a new head coach, the Cardinals are not planning to have a new left tackle anytime soon.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Arizona has exercised its fifth-year option on Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson is now set to make a little over $19 million guaranteed for the 2027 season.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Johnson has started every one of his 43 appearances over the last three seasons. In 2025, he stated 12 games due to a knee injury.

Johnson is extension eligible, having completed his third season. It stands to reason that the Cardinals would like to get a second contract with him done sooner than later.