MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Cardinals fire longtime head athletic trainer Tom Reed

  
Published March 20, 2023 12:36 PM
The Arizona Cardinals will have a new G.M. and a new coaching staff in 2023. They’ll also have a new head athletic trainer.

Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet reports that the Cardinals have fired Tom Reed . He held the job for 15 seasons.

Odegard, who cites multiple unnamed sources, previously covered the Cardinals for the Cardinals.

While it’s not unusual for a new regime to make changes of this kind, Odegard reports that a “belief” exists in the building that Reed became “collateral damage” after the Bart Simpson-style grades the team received in the recently-released NFLPA players survey.

Reed and his staff received a B-plus in the survey, tied for 22nd place. The training-room amenities resulted in an F-minus for the Cardinals, which put them in a tie for last.