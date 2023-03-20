Report: Cardinals fire longtime head athletic trainer Tom Reed

The Arizona Cardinals will have a new G.M. and a new coaching staff in 2023. They’ll also have a new head athletic trainer.

Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet reports that the Cardinals have fired Tom Reed . He held the job for 15 seasons.

Odegard, who cites multiple unnamed sources, previously covered the Cardinals for the Cardinals.

While it’s not unusual for a new regime to make changes of this kind, Odegard reports that a “belief” exists in the building that Reed became “collateral damage” after the Bart Simpson-style grades the team received in the recently-released NFLPA players survey.

Reed and his staff received a B-plus in the survey, tied for 22nd place. The training-room amenities resulted in an F-minus for the Cardinals, which put them in a tie for last.