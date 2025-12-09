 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals LT Paris Johnson is expected to miss time with an MCL sprain

  
December 9, 2025

It looks like the Cardinals will have to try to snap their five-game losing streak without the help of left tackle Paris Johnson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Johnson left Sunday’s loss to the Rams as a result of the injury.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon did not have an update on Johnson’s outlook at his Monday press conference, but, per the report, he is considered week-to-week and is expected to miss some time before he’s able to return to action.

Rookie Josh Fryar stepped in for Johnson against the Rams and is in line to get the start against the Texans this Sunday.