Report: Cardinals to cut Myjai Sanders unless trade materializes

2022 third-round pick Myjai Sanders’ run with the Cardinals appears to be coming to an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals plan to waive Sanders on Tuesday unless they come to an agreement to trade him to another club. Sanders was not drafted by current General Manager Monti Ossenfort and it would seem that the linebacker doesn’t fit what head coach Jonathan Gannon wants to do on defense.

Sanders opened the season on injured reserve and was designated to return to action last week. He had 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his rookie season.

Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, BJ Ojulari, and Jesse Luketa are the other outside linebackers in Arizona.