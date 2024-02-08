Report: Chad Alexander leaving Jets to become Chargers’ assistant G.M.

Chad Alexander, the Jets’ director of player personnel, is leaving to become the Chargers’ assistant General Manager, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.

Alexander spent the past five seasons with the Jets, working closely with both General Manager Joe Douglas and assistant General Manager Rex Hogan to oversee the Player Personnel Department. The Jets recently parted ways with Hogan.

Before joining the Jets, Alexander spent 20 seasons as an executive with the Ravens. He rose to assistant director of pro personnel, a role he held for nine years in Baltimore. He also worked as an area scout, pro scout and as a personnel assistant with the Ravens after initially joining the organization in 1999.

Before entering the NFL, Alexander spent a year working with elementary students with behavior disorders at “Power of Relationships” in Minneapolis.

He reunites with Joe Hortiz, who left the Ravens to become the Chargers’ General Manager. Hortiz and Alexander worked together during Alexander’s entire stint in Baltimore.