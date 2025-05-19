Report: Chargers agree to terms with first-round RB Omarion Hampton

The Chargers have agreed to terms with first-round running back Omarion Hampton, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Hampton receives a four-year, $17.77 million contract, including a $9.56 million signing bonus.

The Chargers now have signed or agreed to terms with eight of their nine picks. Only second-round wide receiver Tre Harris is unsigned.

The team made the North Carolina star the 22nd overall pick.

Hampton spent three seasons with the Tar Heels, and he led the ACC with 1,660 rushing yards in 2024. In 2023, he rushed for 1,504 yards.

He finished his career with 3,565 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty, who went sixth overall to the Raiders, was the only other running back drafted in the first round.