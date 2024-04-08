Report: Chargers have interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling

A history of dropping passes morphed into a habit of making key postseason catches. It wasn’t enough to get the Chiefs to keep receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It could be enough for the Chargers to give him a chance.

Via USA Today, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that the Chargers have expressed interest in Valdes-Scantling.

The 29-year-old started his career with four seasons in Green Bay. He spent the past two in Kansas City, winning a pair of Super Bowls but ultimately not doing enough to persuade the Chiefs to pay him $12 million in 2024.

He had 687 receiving yards on 42 catches in his first regular season with the Chiefs. Last year, that dipped to 315 yards on only 21 receptions.

Valdes-Scantling had a key catch to start the second half of the divisional round win in Buffalo. He made an impressive catch while falling backward to ice the AFC Championship, at Baltimore and against the brother of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. He also scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, which was Kansas City’s only touchdown during 60 minutes of regulation play.

After cutting Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen, the Chargers have obvious needs at the position. Valdes-Scantling is one of the few available options with name recognition.

Recently, Valdes-Scantling described Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a great teammate. Which he might truly believe. It also helps to suck up a little bit when looking for a new job.

Unfortunately for Valdes-Scantling, the Jets seemingly have abandoned the Aaron Rodgers friends-and-former-teammates plan to team building.