Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Chargers to hire Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 17, 2023 07:33 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230217
February 17, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate what the 2022 NFL season will most be remembered for, mentioning Damar Hamlin, Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, Justin Jefferson, and more.

The Chargers are doubling down on former Cowboys offensive assistant coaches.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are hiring Doug Nussmeier as their quarterbacks coach. Nussmeier held the same job in Dallas for the last three seasons and worked under Kellen Moore, who was hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator after parting ways with the Cowboys earlier this year.

Nussmeier spent two years as the tight ends coach with the Cowboys before moving over to work with Dak Prescott and he was the Rams' quarterbacks coach in 2006 and 2007. He's also worked at Florida, Michigan, and Alabama at the collegiate level.

Maximizing the output of Justin Herbert will be Nussmeier's main focus with the Chargers and achieving that goal would be a plus to the Chargers' hopes of making a second straight trip to the postseason.