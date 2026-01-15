Report: Chiefs fire RB coach Todd Pinkston, have two other assistants leave

It was previously reported that the Chiefs fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree, but he wasn’t the only departure after the team’s 6-11 season.

Head coach Andy Reid also let go of running backs coach Todd Pinkston, and two other assistants left for other jobs, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports. Defensive assistant Louie Addazio accepted the offensive line job at UNLV last week, and assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham joined his father, Kyle, at the University of Michigan.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is interviewing for head coaching jobs. He is among the leading candidates for the Tennessee job, where former Chiefs assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi is leading the search as the Titans’ General Manager.

Nagy also could pursue offensive coordinator jobs to become a primary play-caller again.