Report: Chiefs top choice to face Chargers in Brazil, will likely play on Christmas as well

The NFL will be playing a Week One game in Brazil again this year and it looks like the AFC champions are likely to be involved in it.

TheAthletic.com reports that the Chiefs are the favorite to be selected as the designated road team for the September 5 game in Sao Paulo. The league already announced that the Chargers will be the designated home team for the game.

“On playing international games, we’re willing to do it whenever the opportunity presents itself,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said this week. “We don’t have a lot of control over that, except periodically with whatever the rotation of the league is at where we can be the home team. We make the league aware every year that we would be delighted to play, whether as a home team or as an away team. We hope, at some point, we’ll get picked back up.”

The Chiefs’ list of standalone games in 2025 will likely include a Christmas contest as well. Per the report, the Chiefs are expected to play on Christmas for the third straight year and they have requested that the NFL make them a fixture on the holiday the same way that the Cowboys and Lions are annual participants in Thanksgiving games.

The league is set to have three games on Christmas this year and the 2025 season will include seven total international games.