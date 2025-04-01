 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

As expected, NFL Christmas tripleheader returns for 2025

  
Published April 1, 2025 11:01 AM

This one comes as no surprise to those who pay attention to the way the NFL operates.

With Christmas landing on a Thursday in 2025, the NFL will resume its three-window takeover of the day. The inevitability was made official on Tuesday.

As expected, Netflix will stream the first two games. Amazon, which has the Thursday Night Football package, will have the Thanksgiving night game.

Last year, the NFL played only two games when Christmas landed on Wednesday. That happened after the NFL repeatedly said it will skip Christmas in the years that December 25 falls on Tuesday or Wednesday.

For Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the league undoubtedly will go with three games. The only question is whether it will stick with two or move to three the next time Christmas lands on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

That happens in 2029 and 2030.