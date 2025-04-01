As expected, NFL Christmas tripleheader returns for 2025

This one comes as no surprise to those who pay attention to the way the NFL operates.

With Christmas landing on a Thursday in 2025, the NFL will resume its three-window takeover of the day. The inevitability was made official on Tuesday.

As expected, Netflix will stream the first two games. Amazon, which has the Thursday Night Football package, will have the Thanksgiving night game.

Last year, the NFL played only two games when Christmas landed on Wednesday. That happened after the NFL repeatedly said it will skip Christmas in the years that December 25 falls on Tuesday or Wednesday.

For Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the league undoubtedly will go with three games. The only question is whether it will stick with two or move to three the next time Christmas lands on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

That happens in 2029 and 2030.