Report: Chiefs visit Jets for Week 4 Sunday night game

  
Published May 11, 2023 10:18 AM

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have never crossed paths on a football field. From a 2019 game derailed by a Mahomes knee injury to a 2021 game blocked by Rodgers getting COVID to never getting together in the Super Bowl, five years have gone by without two of the all-time greats squaring off.

That will change this year. On October 1. On Sunday night.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets will host the Chiefs that evening.

This means that the Jets will play on NBC for the first time sine the notorious 2012 buttfumble game on Thanksgiving night.

It also means that, if Mahomes and Rodgers can each get through the first three weeks of the season unscathed, they’ll see each other on the fourth Sunday of the season.

Given that the Jets open against the Bills and reportedly face the Cowboys in Week Two, that’s a tough first four weeks -- regardless of who the Jets play in Week Three.