Report: Christian Wilkins intends to play in 2026

Free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins did not play last season. He intends to play in 2026.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wilkins continues to rehab his foot injury from 2024 but has heard from 26 teams about interest.

“Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants,” Schefter wrote on social media.

Wilkins, 30, played only five games in 2024 because of a Jones fracture in his left foot. The Raiders voided the remainder of his $35.2 million in guaranteed money on his contract and cut him last July reportedly for how he treated his rehab.

An incident involving a teammate reportedly may also have played a factor.

Wilkins missed only two games in his first five seasons before landing in Las Vegas. He has totaled 372 tackles, 22.5 sacks and 56 quarterback hits since the Dolphins made him a first-round pick.

Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders in free agency in 2024, now is faced with having to prove it again.