Report: College Football Playoff will require injury reports

  
Published June 19, 2025 01:00 PM

Decades before gambling became legalized in most American jurisdictions, the NFL combatted illegal gambling by introducing injury reports. More than seven years into the era of BET! BET! BET!, college football is taking baby steps toward eliminating secrecy.

According to Brett McMurphy of TheActionNetwork.com, via Sean Keeley of AwfulAnnouncing.com, the College Football Playoff will begin requiring teams to provide player availability reports.

The SEC adopted the same rule in 2024.

Frankly, every conference should require it. It’s not about competitive advantage. It’s about inside information.

More specifically, it’s about eliminating it. It’s about ensuring that there will be no benefit to seeking it, by giving money to those who have it.

It’s one of the biggest risks of legalized gambling. Material non-public information. It has real value. Requiring teams to make basic disclosures eliminates some of it.

While it’s far from perfect, it’s better than nothing. And if it’s good enough for the College Football Playoff, it should be good enough for all of college football.