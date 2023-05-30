Report: Commanders will release Andrew Norwell after he passes a physical

The Commanders announced Tuesday that they placed starting offensive guard Andrew Norwell on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The team will release him once he’s healthy enough to pass a physical, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Norwell missed the final game of last season with a hip injury, Keim reports Norwell has a right elbow issue that has lingered this offseason.

He was due to make $4.42 million in 2023, including $1 million guaranteed for injury only, in the final year of his contract.

Norwell, 31, started 16 games at left guard last season and had four penalties.

He has played nine seasons for the Panthers, Jaguars and Commanders and earned All-Pro honors for Carolina in 2017. Norwell has never made the Pro Bowl.