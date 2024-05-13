Report: Courtland Sutton continues to work out away from team facility

Bo Nix worked with the Broncos veterans for the first time Monday. He did not have his No. 1 receiver.

Courtland Sutton continues to work out on his own in Florida while the Broncos hold voluntary offseason workouts at the team facility, Mike Kils of 9News reports.

Sutton has made clear he wants a reworked contract with a pay raise.

He has two years left on the four-year, $60 million extension he signed in November 2021, but Sutton has only $2 million of guaranteed money left off the $27.6 million total remaining money.

He did not attend the team’s first 16 offseason workout sessions, and he skipped Monday’s start of Phase II. Practices ramp up next week as organized team activities begin.

Sutton has requested a trade, and despite receiving interest, the Broncos reportedly do not plan to trade him.