nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Report: Courtland Sutton continues to work out away from team facility

  
Published May 13, 2024 06:35 PM

Bo Nix worked with the Broncos veterans for the first time Monday. He did not have his No. 1 receiver.

Courtland Sutton continues to work out on his own in Florida while the Broncos hold voluntary offseason workouts at the team facility, Mike Kils of 9News reports.

Sutton has made clear he wants a reworked contract with a pay raise.

He has two years left on the four-year, $60 million extension he signed in November 2021, but Sutton has only $2 million of guaranteed money left off the $27.6 million total remaining money.

He did not attend the team’s first 16 offseason workout sessions, and he skipped Monday’s start of Phase II. Practices ramp up next week as organized team activities begin.

Sutton has requested a trade, and despite receiving interest, the Broncos reportedly do not plan to trade him.