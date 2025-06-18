 Skip navigation
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Report: Cowboys agree to terms with CB Robert Rochell, DT Perrion Winfrey

  
Published June 18, 2025 04:56 PM

The Cowboys are signing cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Rochell became a free agent May 6 when the Chiefs released him after spending two months on the offseason roster.

Rochell appeared in 48 games for the Rams and Packers the past four seasons, playing mostly special teams. He has 25 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles in his career.

In 2024 with the Packers, Rochell played one defensive snap and 121 on special teams.

Winfrey has not played in the NFL since 2023, which also was the last time he was on a roster. The Browns, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, released him a year later after a second off-field incident.

He later signed with the Jets’ practice squad and appeared in one game in 2023.

Winfrey has not been in the league since, but he earned All-UFL honors this season with the Birmingham Stallions. Winfrey totaled 29 tackles and a sack.