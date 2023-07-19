 Skip navigation
Browns waive Perrion Winfrey after he allegedly threatened woman with gun

  
Published July 19, 2023 10:07 AM

Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey will not be reporting to training camp with the Browns.

The Browns announced that they have waived Winfrey on Wednesday. The 2022 fourth-round pick appeared in 13 games as a rookie and had 22 tackles.

It appears an off-field incident led to the Browns’ decision to part ways with Winfrey. WJW in Cleveland reports that he is under police investigation for allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on Tuesday night. Winfrey is accused of drawing the gun in response to being insulted by one of the women in a Cleveland hotel lobby.

Winfrey was charged with assault in Texas earlier this offseason, but had the charge dismissed after taking part in a pretrial diversion program.