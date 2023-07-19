Browns waive Perrion Winfrey after he allegedly threatened woman with gun

Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey will not be reporting to training camp with the Browns.

The Browns announced that they have waived Winfrey on Wednesday. The 2022 fourth-round pick appeared in 13 games as a rookie and had 22 tackles.

It appears an off-field incident led to the Browns’ decision to part ways with Winfrey. WJW in Cleveland reports that he is under police investigation for allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on Tuesday night. Winfrey is accused of drawing the gun in response to being insulted by one of the women in a Cleveland hotel lobby.

Winfrey was charged with assault in Texas earlier this offseason, but had the charge dismissed after taking part in a pretrial diversion program.