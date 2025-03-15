Russell Wilson leaves Giants without a contract

Two days, two visits, zero contracts.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, a free agent for the first time in his career, went to Cleveland on Thursday and New York on Friday. He signed with neither team.

The Giants are, by all appearances, waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers does. When he reached out to the Giants during the week of the Scouting Combine, he had nothing else going on. Now, he does; the Steelers have reportedly made an offer, and the Vikings are still lurking.

For Wilson, it looks to be (for now) the Browns, the Giants, the Steelers, or nothing. It’s possible the Steelers have already moved on. He has no other visits scheduled.

The other issue will be money. How much does Wilson want? How much will an interested team offer?

If Wilson ultimately has no clear starting job in 2025, the question becomes whether he’d accept a position as a backup, or whether he’d not play. He also could wait to see whether a starter suffers a season-ending injury.