 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson leaves Giants without a contract

  
Published March 14, 2025 08:02 PM

Two days, two visits, zero contracts.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, a free agent for the first time in his career, went to Cleveland on Thursday and New York on Friday. He signed with neither team.

The Giants are, by all appearances, waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers does. When he reached out to the Giants during the week of the Scouting Combine, he had nothing else going on. Now, he does; the Steelers have reportedly made an offer, and the Vikings are still lurking.

For Wilson, it looks to be (for now) the Browns, the Giants, the Steelers, or nothing. It’s possible the Steelers have already moved on. He has no other visits scheduled.

The other issue will be money. How much does Wilson want? How much will an interested team offer?

If Wilson ultimately has no clear starting job in 2025, the question becomes whether he’d accept a position as a backup, or whether he’d not play. He also could wait to see whether a starter suffers a season-ending injury.