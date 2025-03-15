Mekhi Becton signs with the Chargers

Most of the top free agents signed early. As the first week of free agency ends, one of the top unsigned players has a new home.

The Chargers have announced that former Eagles guard Mekhi Becton has signed with L.A.

The eleventh overall pick in the 2020 draft, Becton’s time with the Jets was underwhelming — largely due to injury. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last year, after playing out his rookie contract. (The Jets didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.)

It’s reportedly a two-year deal. No other terms have been disclosed.

Becton started his career as a tackle. The Eagles moved him to right guard in 2024, and he quickly meshed with the best offensive line in the league.