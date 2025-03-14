Bills say Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended for PED violations

The Bills signed Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi as free agents this week, but neither of them will be able to help the defensive line for the early part of the 2025 season.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters at a Friday press conference that both players are facing six-game suspensions due to violations of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Both players will be able to participate in offseason workouts and training camp before serving those suspensions.

Beane said, via multiple reporters, that the team was aware of Hoecht’s suspension when they signed him, but that they were not aware of Ogunjobi’s ban.

Greg Rousseau, Daquan Jones, Ed Oliver, Joey Bosa, A.J. Epenesa, DeWayne Carter, Javon Solomon, Zion Logue, and Branson Deen are the other Bills defensive linemen.