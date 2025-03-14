 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills say Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended for PED violations

  
Published March 14, 2025 04:39 PM

The Bills signed Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi as free agents this week, but neither of them will be able to help the defensive line for the early part of the 2025 season.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters at a Friday press conference that both players are facing six-game suspensions due to violations of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Both players will be able to participate in offseason workouts and training camp before serving those suspensions.

Beane said, via multiple reporters, that the team was aware of Hoecht’s suspension when they signed him, but that they were not aware of Ogunjobi’s ban.

Greg Rousseau, Daquan Jones, Ed Oliver, Joey Bosa, A.J. Epenesa, DeWayne Carter, Javon Solomon, Zion Logue, and Branson Deen are the other Bills defensive linemen.