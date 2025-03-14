Report: Extensions for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins could be finalized in coming days

The Bengals are finally preparing to bust open the piggy bank.

According to NFL Media, the Bengals have made “significant progress on massive contract extensions” with star receivers “Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins,” and the contracts “could be finalized in the coming days.”

On one hand, the sooner the Bengals get these deals done, the cheaper they’ll be. On the other hand, the past delays have made these deals far more expensive. Higgins has been eligible for a second contract for more than two years, and Chase has been eligible for a second deal since the end of the 2023 regular season.

Regarding Chase, the floor recently became $40 million per year in new-money average following the latest contract signed by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. During the Scouting Combine, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Chase will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Garrett currently holds that title.

The Higgins contract becomes a challenge because he can always choose to take the $26.16 million he’s due to earn under his second franchise tag in 2025 and become a free agent next year, given the ridiculous expense of a third tag. The Bengals will have to make him an offer that gets him to trade in opportunity to become a free agent next year.

Whether that looks like a good trade or a bad one will depend on the final details of the deal, if/when a deal gets done.