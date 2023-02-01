Report: Cowboys hire Mike Solari as offensive line coach

The Cowboys are hiring veteran coach Mike Solari as their offensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Solari will replace Joe Philbin, whose contract was not renewed.

Solari was an assistant offensive line coach under Mike McCarthy in Green Bay in 2015, and he spent the 1987-88 seasons in Dallas working under Tom Landry.

He was last in the NFL in 2021, the last of four seasons with the Seahawks.

Solari also has worked for the Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs and Giants in his 30-year NFL coaching career.