Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Report: Cowboys OT Terence Steele dealing with high-ankle sprain

  
Published July 25, 2025 01:31 PM

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele missed Thursday’s practice while having his right ankle injury evaluated and there’s no word on the nature of the injury.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Steele is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He is expected to miss a few more days of practice while he recovers from the injury, but it is reportedly not considered an issue of major concern as the Cowboys move toward the regular season.

Steele has started every game for the Cowboys over the last two seasons and is the most experienced starter on a Cowboys line that has been rebuilt over the last few seasons.

Cornerback DaRon Bland and linebacker Kenneth Murray have also missed practice time for the Cowboys this week, but both of them have been absent because they were awaiting the birth of children.