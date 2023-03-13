 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Cowboys restructure Michael Gallup’s contract, creating $7 million in cap room

  
Published March 13, 2023 02:10 PM
The Cowboys created $7 million in cap room by restructuring receiver Michael Gallup’s contract on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The team designed the five-year contract for a restructure after one season, with Gallup originally having an $11 million base salary and a $13.8 million cap hit for 2023.

The Cowboys already restructured quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin’s contracts to free up $30 million in space and now are $21 million under the salary cap.

Gallup, 27, returned in less than a year from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and did not have his best season. The Cowboys expect him to be better in 2023 more than a year and a half removed from the injury, but they also want to sign (or trade for) another top receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb and Gallup and add some more juice to their lineup.

Gallup’s 424 receiving yards were a career low, but he did have four touchdowns in 39 catches.

In his first three seasons, Gallup averaged 53 receptions for 819 yards and four touchdowns.