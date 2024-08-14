Report: Cowboys still not close for deal with CeeDee Lamb but optimistic they will get it done

The Cowboys have had more than a year to complete a long-term extension with star receiver CeeDee Lamb. They still aren’t close, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys’ best offer is not yet at $33 million annually, per Hill, with Lamb looking for a deal in the neighborhood of Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at $35 million annually.

Lamb is not asking to top Jefferson, something Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has acknowledged.

Despite how long talks have gone on — with the Cowboys having not seen Lamb since the 2023 season ended — team officials are optimistic they will get a deal completed before the start of the season, Hill reports.

The season starts Sept. 8, so the clock is ticking for the sides to get a deal done.

Lamb played last season for a base salary of $2.52 million and is scheduled to play this year on the $17.991 million fifth-year option. He had a career year last year with a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors for the first time.