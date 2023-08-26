Report: Dak Prescott to call plays for the Cowboys tonight

Dak Prescott won’t play in the final preseason game Saturday night, but the Cowboys quarterback will have a hand in it.

Prescott will call the plays against the Raiders, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy usually has an assistant coach call plays in the final preseason game but instead has turned it over to his quarterback.

Will Grier will play every snap before his departure from Dallas.

The Cowboys replaced him as their third-string quarterback Friday with a trade for Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021.

Grier, who spent two seasons with the Cowboys since they claimed him off waivers from the Panthers, was informed of the team’s trade for Lance before it became public. He will audition for the other 31 teams tonight before hitting the waiver wire in the coming days.

Prescott did not play in the preseason, with 2019 the last time he took a snap in the exhibition season.