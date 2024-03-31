Report: Dallas Police seeking Rashee Rice in connection with major accident

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by police in Dallas in an investigation of a major accident that took place on Saturday.

The Dallas Morning News reports that a vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash at about 6:20 p.m. Police are reportedly searching for Rice now.

Rice grew up in the Dallas area and went to college there at SMU.

The 23-year-old Rice was the Chiefs’ second-round draft pick last year and he had a major impact, becoming the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in the regular season and then setting an NFL rookie record by catching 26 passes in the postseason.