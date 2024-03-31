Report: Police believe car registered to Rashee Rice was street racing before crash

Police continue to search for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice after a car registered to him was involved in a major accident on Saturday.

According to WFAA.com, police believe the car registered to Rice was street racing with another car on the Central Expressway in Dallas. The two cars involved in the accident were a Corvette and a Lamborghini. The Lamborghini swerved into the shoulder and hit a dividing wall. That sparked a chain reaction, with six total vehicles involved in the crash.

Police say the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini ran from the scene. Rice has not yet been named a suspect.

TMZ.com has posted photos that purportedly show occupants of one or more of the cars leaving the scene.

Leaving the scene of a crash results in much more potentially serious consequences for the driver, especially since the crash resulted in bodily injuries.