 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Darnell Mooney has a hamstring injury, but may not miss time

  
Published September 29, 2025 11:06 AM

Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney is dealing with another injury, but may not miss time.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mooney is dealing with a hamstring issue suffered during Sunday’s victory over the Commanders.

But Atlanta has a Week 5 bye, which means Mooney may not be at risk of missing any playing time.

Mooney was on the field for 29 of the Falcons’ 65 offensive plays in Sunday’s game. He finished the contest with one 15-yard catch.

Mooney was sidelined during training camp with a shoulder injury and did not make his season debut until Week 2.

The Falcons will host the Bills in Week 6 on Monday night.