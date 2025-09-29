Report: Darnell Mooney has a hamstring injury, but may not miss time

Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney is dealing with another injury, but may not miss time.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mooney is dealing with a hamstring issue suffered during Sunday’s victory over the Commanders.

But Atlanta has a Week 5 bye, which means Mooney may not be at risk of missing any playing time.

Mooney was on the field for 29 of the Falcons’ 65 offensive plays in Sunday’s game. He finished the contest with one 15-yard catch.

Mooney was sidelined during training camp with a shoulder injury and did not make his season debut until Week 2.

The Falcons will host the Bills in Week 6 on Monday night.