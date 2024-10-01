Report: Davante Adams tells Raiders he wants to be traded

Yes, Davante Adams likely has played his last game as a Raider.

Via NFL Media, Adams has informed the Raiders that he would like to be traded.

It became obvious on Sunday, when a report emerged that Adams is “week-to-week” with a hamstring injury that happened in practice last Thursday. Given that the Raiders had just lost to the Panthers and in light of his exorbitant salary for 2025, the best move is to move Adams.

Since they’d cut him after the season, before his $35.64 million salary hits the books, they wouldn’t get a compensatory draft pick when he signs elsewhere. The only way to get compensation is to trade him before the deadline, which arrives in five weeks.

This seemed inevitable to anyone who watched the Receiver series. Adams was exasperated last season. Our guess has been that new coach Antonio Pierce persuaded Adams to give the organization a “fresh slate” for 2024, with the understanding that, if/when things go sideways, Adams will be sent to a new team if he wants.

He now wants.

That’s the next step, unless of course the Raiders go on a heater and become true contenders in the next five weeks. They’ll likely have to do it without Adams, whose week-to-week soft-tissue injury likely won’t be sufficiently healed until the week he lands with a new team.