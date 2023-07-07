 Skip navigation
Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Monster Jam 2023 - Racing Finals.jpg
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
NASCAR: Grant Park 220
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

oly_atw100_nationals_shacarriheat_230706_1920x1080_2242326595734.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals
nbc_golf_koquad_230705.jpg
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: DeAndre Hopkins remains in contact with Titans, Patriots but signing not imminent

  
Published July 6, 2023 10:05 PM

The Cardinals released receiver DeAndre Hopkins on May 26, and he has remained a free agent since.

Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports both teams remain interested. Pelissero added that the sides have had communication this week, but no signing is imminent.

Hopkins wrote on social media Thursday that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

Hopkins, 31, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, having played only 19 games the past two seasons, while missing 15 to a suspension and injuries. He made 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.