Report: DeAndre Hopkins to visit with Titans

  
Published June 7, 2023 10:11 AM
June 6, 2023 08:48 AM
The Cowboys, Jets, Titans, Lions, Jaguars and Bills have discussed DeAndre Hopkins since he became a free agent, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh in on which teams actually need a WR.

Is DeAndre Hopkins eyeing a return to the AFC South?

At the very least, he’s not dismissing the possibility.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Hopkins will fly to Nashville on Sunday to take a free-agent visit with the Titans.

It’s set to be Hopkins’ first visit with a team since the Cardinals released him.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was a member of the Texans coaching staff from 2014-2017 when Hopkins was on the club. Tennessee offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also served on Houston’s coaching staff, going from offensive quality control coach to tight ends coach to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Hopkins was a first-team All-Pro in the 2019 season before he was traded to Arizona in 2020.

Hopkins should surely draw more interest throughout the league. But the Titans will at least get the first chance to make the case that Hopkins should join their team.