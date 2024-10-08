Report: Derek Carr to miss “multiple” games with oblique injury

The Saints won’t have their starting quarterback, for a while.

Derek Carr, injured in the second half of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, will miss multiple games with an oblique injury, according to NFL Media.

With a short-week (Monday to Sunday) against the Bucs and another short week (Sunday to Thursday) against the Broncos, Carr likely will miss both games.

Jake Haener entered the game in place of Carr. Both Haener and Spencer Rattler are listed on the depth chart as co-No. 2 quarterbacks. The fact that Carr likely will miss multiple games could make the Saints decide to get Rattler ready.

The Saints started 2-0, averaging 45.5 points in wins over the Panthers and Cowboys. The Saints have since lost three in a row, scoring 49 total points in the trio of defeats.