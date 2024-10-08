 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Derek Carr to miss “multiple” games with oblique injury

  
Published October 8, 2024 05:24 PM

The Saints won’t have their starting quarterback, for a while.

Derek Carr, injured in the second half of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, will miss multiple games with an oblique injury, according to NFL Media.

With a short-week (Monday to Sunday) against the Bucs and another short week (Sunday to Thursday) against the Broncos, Carr likely will miss both games.

Jake Haener entered the game in place of Carr. Both Haener and Spencer Rattler are listed on the depth chart as co-No. 2 quarterbacks. The fact that Carr likely will miss multiple games could make the Saints decide to get Rattler ready.

The Saints started 2-0, averaging 45.5 points in wins over the Panthers and Cowboys. The Saints have since lost three in a row, scoring 49 total points in the trio of defeats.